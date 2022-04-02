Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

