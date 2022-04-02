FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.38.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.60. The company had a trading volume of 358,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

