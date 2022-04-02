Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

