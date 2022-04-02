Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.68. 1,157,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.