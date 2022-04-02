Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FISV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

FISV traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

