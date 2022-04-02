FirstService (TSE:FSV) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$143.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a buy rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$209.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

TSE:FSV opened at C$180.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 47.21. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$166.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$218.72.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.