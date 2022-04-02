FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $143.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FirstService by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.