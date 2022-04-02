FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.59 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

