FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.59 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
