First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FUSB opened at $11.74 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.52.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 89.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

