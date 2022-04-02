First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.41.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.