First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$47.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,325. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.65 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

