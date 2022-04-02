First National Corp MA ADV Has $277,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,104,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 4,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $769.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $848.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

