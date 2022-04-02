First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.44. 541,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,085. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

