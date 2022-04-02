First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 498,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,593. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

