First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $971.20.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $658.23 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $641.30 and a one year high of $947.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $745.15 and its 200 day moving average is $810.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The business had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

