First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of FCXXF opened at $14.40 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

