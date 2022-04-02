Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

