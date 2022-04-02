Financial Contrast: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) versus AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncology Institute and AirSculpt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies $133.32 million 5.84 $10.55 million N/A N/A

AirSculpt Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and AirSculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A AirSculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.11%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% AirSculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. Its body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. As of October 5, 2021, it operated 16 centers across 13 states. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

