Financial Comparison: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84% Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24%

Pinterest has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pinterest and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 74.49%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.33 $316.44 million $0.46 53.94 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.75 -$1.57 million N/A N/A

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Summary

Pinterest beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Infinite Group (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

