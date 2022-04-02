Financial Comparison: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) vs. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 2.52 -$13.91 million N/A N/A Qumu $24.02 million 1.32 -$16.36 million ($1.01) -1.78

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58% Qumu -68.13% -84.86% -40.72%

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, meaning that its share price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Qumu has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qumu beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud, DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform, DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac, ArcMail, which provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions, FileFacets, which provides data classification and governance technology, supporting CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops, WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify r

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

