Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $307,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FQAL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.34. 31,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,133. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.