Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Financial traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. 64,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,235,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.