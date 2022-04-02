Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

