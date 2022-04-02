Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)
