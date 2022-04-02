FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $8.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

OPFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OPFI stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

FG New America Acquisition ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

