Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.30) to GBX 1,870 ($24.50) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,217.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF remained flat at $$23.96 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

