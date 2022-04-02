Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 235,312 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

