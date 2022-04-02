Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $143.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of FRT opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

