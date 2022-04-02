Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of FARM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 34,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,288. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 86,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.