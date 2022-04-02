Factom (FCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,214.00

Factom (FCT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $15,214.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Factom

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,286,582 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

