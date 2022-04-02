Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather Purchases 4,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EYEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.63.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
