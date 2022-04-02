Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather Purchases 4,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EYEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

