Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $26,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.