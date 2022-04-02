Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.25

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6125800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

