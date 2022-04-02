Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.25

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6125800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.