Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ENPC remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,098. Executive Network Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.