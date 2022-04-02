Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ENPC remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,098. Executive Network Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
