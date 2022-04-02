Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in McKesson were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McKesson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $310.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average of $242.77.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

