Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Boeing were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

