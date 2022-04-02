Exane Derivatives Takes $219,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.67. 555,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,504. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.