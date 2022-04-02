Exane Derivatives Takes $160,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,539,000 after acquiring an additional 264,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

