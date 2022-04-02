Exane Derivatives Sells 911 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Snap were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Snap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $37.39 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

