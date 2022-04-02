Exane Derivatives Sells 813 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $262.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

