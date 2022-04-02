Exane Derivatives Sells 181 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,409,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844,584. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

