Exane Derivatives Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

