Exane Derivatives Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 801.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NetEase were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

