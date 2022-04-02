Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $763.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $707.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

