Exane Derivatives Purchases 2,803 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

