Exane Derivatives Has $92,000 Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Freshpet by 59.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Freshpet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freshpet by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.22.

FRPT opened at $107.21 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.