Exane Derivatives Has $301,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 113,790.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

