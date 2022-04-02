Exane Derivatives Has $248,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 392,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,092,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.