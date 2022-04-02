Exane Derivatives Has $231,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 2,007,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.