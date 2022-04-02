Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 8,327 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

MTTR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,658,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

